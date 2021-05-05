UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Japan, S.Korea Pledge Cooperation On N.Korea

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

US, Japan, S.Korea pledge cooperation on N.Korea

London, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :The United States, South Korea and Japan pledged Wednesday to cooperate on North Korea as their top diplomats met in London, coming together despite renewed tensions between the Asian nations.

Joined by aides, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken sat in the centre of a U-shaped table with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts Toshimitsu Motegi and Chung Eui-yong on each side in a hotel conference room on the sidelines of a Group of Seven meeting.

The State Department said the meeting was meant to "promote trilateral solidarity" and discuss a policy review by President Joe Biden that looks to resume diplomacy with North Korea.

Blinken and the two ministers "reaffirmed their commitment to concerted trilateral cooperation toward denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, as well as other issues of mutual interest," State Department spokesman Ned price said.

The South Korean foreign ministry similarly said the three "reaffirmed the importance of the Korea-US-Japan trilateral cooperation" and committed to work "to promote peace, security and prosperity in the region".

The two Asian nations are both treaty-bound allies of the United States but have long had friction due to the legacy of Japan's harsh colonial rule over the Korean peninsula.

South Korea last month voiced "deep disappointment" after Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga sent an offering to the Yasukuni shrine, which venerates war dead including convicted war criminals, although leaders in Tokyo have in recent years refrained from the more explosive step of visiting.

Relations deteriorated sharply in 2019, with South Korea pulling back at the last minute from terminating an agreement on sharing intelligence with Japan on North Korea.

Since taking office, Biden has put an emphasis on working with allies. Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Tokyo and Seoul together on their first foreign trip, and the Japanese and South Korean national security advisers met jointly near Washington as the administration concluded its North Korea policy review.

Earlier this week, the top US military officer, General Mark Milley, met jointly with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts in Hawaii.

The Biden administration in its policy review called for seeking practical progress with North Korea, avoiding the flashy, high-stakes summitry of former president Donald Trump.

Related Topics

Dead Prime Minister Washington Hotel Trump London Tokyo Progress Seoul Price Austin Japan South Korea United States North Korea Criminals 2019 From Agreement Top Asia

Recent Stories

Kahmiri Hurriyat leader Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai pas ..

9 minutes ago

Complaints about harassment, blasphemy and anti-go ..

33 minutes ago

Armed Forces&#039; achievements contributed to str ..

51 minutes ago

Reconstruction of Mansehra road to be completed wi ..

5 minutes ago

Ousted Myanmar lawmakers announce 'people's defens ..

5 minutes ago

SAARC CCI office bearers express sympathy with Ind ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.