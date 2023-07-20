Open Menu

US, Japan, South Korea To Hold Summit In August: Seoul

Sumaira FH Published July 20, 2023 | 02:20 PM

US, Japan, South Korea to hold summit in August: Seoul

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :South Korean, US and Japanese leaders will meet in August in America, Seoul's presidential office said Thursday, as the three nations increase military cooperation to counter North Korea's growing nuclear threats.

Relations between Pyongyang and Seoul are at one of their lowest points, with diplomacy stalled and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un calling for increased weapons development, including tactical nukes.

In response, President Yoon Suk Yeol has pulled South Korea closer to long-standing ally Washington, and sought to bury the hatchet with former colonial power Japan in a bid to contain North Korea.

In April, Seoul and Washington said that if Pyongyang ever used its nuclear weapons against the allies, it would face a nuclear reaction and the "end" of its regime.

"The Korea-US-Japan trilateral summit is scheduled to be held in the United States in August," Seoul's presidential office said Thursday, adding the specific date and location would be "announced later".

The Yonhap news Agency reported the meeting will take place on August 18 at Camp David near Washington, citing unnamed sources.

US Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim told reporters in Japan on Thursday that the talks would be held next month, without mentioning the date or location.

He made the comment before meeting with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts in the resort town of Karuizawa, where the envoys condemned North Korea's recent ballistic missile launches.

The announcement comes days after Seoul and Washington held their first Nuclear Consultative Group meeting in the South Korean capital.

On Tuesday, a nuclear-armed American submarine made a port visit to Busan for the first time since 1981.

Pyongyang last week said it had successfully tested the Hwasong-18, its new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile, for the second time.

Analysts have said the tests represent a major breakthrough for North Korea's banned weapons programmes.

The announcement also comes as Washington confirmed Tuesday that a US soldier -- who had been jailed in South Korea on assault charges -- is believed to have been detained by North Korea after crossing the border.

Related Topics

Washington Nuclear Visit Pyongyang David Busan Seoul Japan South Korea United States North Korea Kim Jong April August Border

Recent Stories

DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with Sou ..

DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with South Asia

1 hour ago
 Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over ..

Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over Holy Quran desecration

3 hours ago
 Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day ..

Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day visit

3 hours ago
 Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2023

6 hours ago
UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher educati ..

UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher education and scientfic research

12 hours ago
 EGA’s &#039;Engineer the Future&#039; programme ..

EGA’s &#039;Engineer the Future&#039; programme reaches over 6,700 school stud ..

13 hours ago
 Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

15 hours ago
 US Rallying Allies to 'Encircle' China, Beijing No ..

US Rallying Allies to 'Encircle' China, Beijing Not Provoking - Chinese Envoy

15 hours ago
 Cypher still in possession of 'criminal' Imran Nia ..

Cypher still in possession of 'criminal' Imran Niazi: Rana Sana

15 hours ago
 Putin says Russia would return to grain deal if de ..

Putin says Russia would return to grain deal if demands met

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous