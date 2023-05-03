UrduPoint.com

US Job Openings Fall To 9.6 Million In March

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2023 | 02:20 PM

ISTANBUL,May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :- US job openings fell to 9.6 million in March, lower than expectations of 9.7 million, according to Labor Department figures released Tuesday.

The number of openings decreased by 384,000, while the job openings rate was 5.8% in March, the agency said in a statement.

The figure in February stood around 9.9 million.

The number of hires and total separations were nearly unchanged at 6.

1 million and 5.9 million, respectively.

Around 3.9 million workers left their jobs in March, while its rate was 2.5%, according to the figures.

The Labor Department's survey measures job vacancies by collecting data from employers about employment, job openings, hiring and separations.

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, considers job openings for all positions that are open or not filled on the last business day of the month when the survey is conducted.

