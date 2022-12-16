US jobless claims drop to 3-month low

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :The number of people filing initial applications for US state unemployment benefits fell last week by the most since July, pushing jobless claims to a three-month low, the government reported Thursday.

The U.S. Labor Department said jobless claims dropped 20,000 to 211,000 last week, well below the 230,000 expected by economists. Claims have remained under 270,000 despite a wave of layoffs in the technology sector.