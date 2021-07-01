UrduPoint.com
US Jobless Claims Fall To 364,000 Lowest Since March 2020: Govt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 06:20 PM

US jobless claims fall to 364,000 lowest since March 2020: govt

Washington, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :New applications for unemployment benefits fell last week to 364,000, according to government data released Thursday, the lowest since March 14, 2020 when the pandemic lockdowns began.

That was a decline of 51,000 new jobless claims for the week ended June 26, according to the seasonally adjusted Labor Department figures.

But claims for special pandemic aid for workers not eligible for regular benefits rose by nearly 3,500 to 115,267 in the week.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

