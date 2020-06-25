US jobless claims top 47.2 mn with 1.48 mn new filings

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Another 1.48 million Americans filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week, the Labor Department said Thursday, a worse-than-expected figure that showed the continuing potency of the coronavirus pandemic.

The new claims brought the total since the business shutdowns began in mid-March to more than 47.2 million, while the insured unemployment rate indicating people actually receiving benefits dropped half a point to 13.4 percent in the week ended June 13.