US jobs picture bleak, Americans 'need help now': Biden

Wilmington, United States, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :US President-elect Joe Biden said Friday that Americans face a "grim" employment picture and will need immediate help to get through the coming months as Covid-19 cases surge.

"If we don't act now, the future will be very bleak. Americans need help and they need it now," Biden said in a briefing on the November employment report that showed US job creation stalling.

He said the $908 billion bipartisan relief proposal under discussion in Congress is a good start, but more aid will be required next year.