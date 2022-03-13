UrduPoint.com

US Journalist Shot Dead In Ukraine: Medic, Witnesses

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2022 | 08:30 PM

Irpin, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :A US journalist was shot dead and another wounded on Sunday in Irpin, a frontline northwest suburb of Kyiv, medics and witnesses told AFP.

Danylo Shapovalov, a surgeon volunteering for the Ukrainian territorial defence, said one of the Americans died instantly and he had treated the other.

AFP reporters in Irpin saw the body of the victim.

A third victim, a Ukrainian who had been in the same car as the Americans, was also wounded.

Ukrainian officials were quick to blame Russian forces for the shooting but the exact circumstances were unclear. AFP reporters heard small arms and artillery fire in the area.

"The car was shot at. There were two journalists and one of ours (a Ukrainian)," Shapovalov told AFP.

"Our guy and the journalist are wounded, I provided them first aid, the other one received a wound in the neck, he died immediately."

