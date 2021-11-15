Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :The family of US journalist Danny Fenster, who was released after being detained by Myanmar's junta since May, said on Monday they were 'overjoyed' at the news he was free.

"We are overjoyed that Danny has been released and is on his way home - we cannot wait to hold him in our arms.

We are tremendously grateful to all the people who have helped secure his release, especially Ambassador Richardson, as well as our friends and the public who have expressed their support and stood by our sides as we endured these long and difficult months," the family said in a statement.