US Judge Blocks Biden Asylum Policy

Faizan Hashmi Published July 26, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :A Federal judge on Tuesday overturned US President Joe Biden's 10-week-old asylum policy, rejecting the heart of the administration's effort to get migration across the southern border under control.

Judge Jon Tigar of the US district court in San Francisco said the policy to force asylum seekers to apply for admission to the United States from their home countries or from countries they pass through on the way was "unlawful." His ruling could again force the US government to accept the asylum claims of any petitioner who crosses into the country, the policy that has been in place for "decades," Tigar said.

That potentially could spark a new surge of migrants to the US-Mexico frontier, after a decline for the past two months.

Tigar though immediately suspended his ruling for 14 days to give the Biden administration time to appeal it.

The Justice Department quickly filed a notice of appeal and said that in the meantime it would seek a longer stay on implementation of Tigar's decision.

The rules the Biden administration put in place in May are "a lawful exercise of the broad authority granted by the immigration laws," the department said.

The appeal could keep the policy in flux for months, with the case possibly ending up in the Supreme Court.

