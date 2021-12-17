UrduPoint.com

US Judge Overturns Purdue Pharma Opioid Settlement

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 08:30 AM

US judge overturns Purdue Pharma opioid settlement

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :A US judge on Thursday struck down the Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan because it provided some immunity for the owners of the company in exchange for a $4.5 billion payout to victims of the opioid crisis.

In her decision, seen by AFP, Judge Colleen McMahon said the Federal judge who approved the pharmaceutical company's bankruptcy plan in September did not have authority to prevent future lawsuits against members of the Sackler family, except in cases of intentional misconduct.

Forty-three US states had approved the plan but the Justice Department and a handful of other states challenged it.

They argued that it denied victims the right to sue the company.

Under the settlement Purdue Pharma, the manufacturer of OxyContin, would be dissolved and the Sackler families that founded and profited from the company would have to pay $4.

5 billion. But they could not be taken to court again over the drug.

The opioid addiction crisis caused more than 500,000 overdose deaths in the United States over the past 20 years.

Facing an avalanche of litigation, Purdue last year pled guilty to three criminal charges over its aggressive drive to push sales of OxyContin, a highly addictive prescription painkiller.

Under the terms of the deal, the company would be sold by 2024 to be replaced by a new entity managed by a trust, and its involvement in selling opioid products would be restricted.

Purdue also would be required to create a repository for tens of millions of documents detailing its sales and marketing practices.

Related Topics

Exchange Immunity Company United States September Criminals Family From Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th December 2021

16 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed visits Digital Dubai, reviews ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed visits Digital Dubai, reviews latest strategies to enhance ..

7 hours ago
 UNESCO to celebrate the World Arabic Language Day ..

UNESCO to celebrate the World Arabic Language Day on 18 December

8 hours ago
 US Lawmakers Urge Biden to Suspend Limits on Food, ..

US Lawmakers Urge Biden to Suspend Limits on Food, Other Humanitarian Relief to ..

8 hours ago
 European Parliament Adopts Resolution on Ukraine C ..

European Parliament Adopts Resolution on Ukraine Calling for New Russia Sanction ..

8 hours ago
 PML-N wins PP-206 Khanewl by-elections: Unofficial ..

PML-N wins PP-206 Khanewl by-elections: Unofficial results

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.