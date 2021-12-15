UrduPoint.com

US Judge Rejects Trump Bid To Block Congress From Accessing Tax Returns

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 09:50 AM

US judge rejects Trump bid to block Congress from accessing tax returns

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :A US Federal judge on Tuesday rejected former president Donald Trump's legal campaign to prevent Congress from gaining access to his tax returns, officials said.

Judge Trevor McFadden, a Trump appointee to the district court in Washington, said the former US leader's legal team, which has been fighting Democratic efforts to see his tax filings for two years, were "wrong on the law." The ruling is a major blow to Trump, who has fought tooth and nail to keep his tax returns private, despite campaign promises in 2016 to release them.

Trump said the effort by the Democratic-led House of Representatives was politically motivated.

Democratic Congressman Richard Neal, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee that led the effort to secure access to the tax returns, said the ruling was "no surprise, the law is clearly on the Committee's side." "I am pleased that we're now one step closer to being able to conduct more thorough oversight of the IRS's mandatory presidential audit program," he said in a statement.

The Justice Department in August ordered the Treasury to provide the congressional committee with six years of records that Trump had refused to make public.

US presidents are not required by law to release details of their personal finances, but every US leader since Richard Nixon has done so.

The congressional committee has the right to make the returns public, but the judge's ruling included a cautionary note against that move.

"It might not be right or wise to publish the returns, but it is the Chairman's right to do so," McFadden wrote.

"Congress has granted him this extraordinary power, and courts are loath to second guess congressional motives or duly enacted statutes. The Court will not do so here and thus must dismiss this case," he said.

Related Topics

Washington Trump August Congress 2016 From Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2021

32 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 15th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 15th December 2021

2 hours ago
 Newly EAO-discovered stars named after Sheikh Zaye ..

Newly EAO-discovered stars named after Sheikh Zayed

9 hours ago
 Over 40 Countries Failing to Reach 10% Vaccination ..

Over 40 Countries Failing to Reach 10% Vaccination Against COVID - WHO Chief

9 hours ago
 Brussels presents plan for Covid-era Schengen refo ..

Brussels presents plan for Covid-era Schengen reforms

9 hours ago
 Dutch to close primary schools to curb Covid cases ..

Dutch to close primary schools to curb Covid cases

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.