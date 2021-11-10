US judge rules Trump Capitol attack records can be released to Congress

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :A US Federal judge ruled Tuesday that White House records that could implicate former President Donald Trump in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol can be released to a Congressional committee investigating the violence.

"The court holds that the public interest lies in permitting -- not enjoining -- the combined will of the legislative and executive branches to study the events that led to and occurred on January 6, and to consider legislation to prevent such events from ever occurring again," said an opinion by Judge Tanya Chutkan, which was made available by several US media.