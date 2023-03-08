UrduPoint.com

US Justice Dept Sues To Block JetBlue-Spirit Airline Merger

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2023 | 01:20 AM

US Justice Dept sues to block JetBlue-Spirit airline merger

New York, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :The US Justice Department on Tuesday sued to block a $3.8 billion JetBlue-Spirit airline merger, saying that the combination would harm consumers and violate antitrust law.

The suit puts in jeopardy a transaction that JetBlue has characterized as consumer-friendly because it would create a stronger competitor to the "Big Four" carriers that dominate the United States market.

On Tuesday, the Justice Department said removing Spirit from the travel market would "eliminate the unique competition" it provides as a low-cost carrier.

This would "leave tens of millions of travelers to face higher fares and fewer options," the department added in its complaint.

Neither JetBlue nor Spirit responded immediately to a request for comment on Tuesday's Department of Justice (DOJ) action.

A JetBlue statement released Monday in anticipation of Tuesday's move laid out "procompetitive" aspects of the deal, including "the JetBlue Effect," when larger airlines Delta, United, American and Southwest were forced to cut fares due to JetBlue.

But the DOJ dismissed this argument in its complaint, saying that JetBlue has evolved from a "disruptor to closer ally of the Big Four."The department has also challenged an alliance between JetBlue and American Airlines that it argues impedes competition. The two sides presented arguments to a Federal court in Boston in November, but a judge has yet to rule on that case.

