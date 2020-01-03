UrduPoint.com
US Killing Of Iran General Risks 'dangerous Escalation': Pelosi

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 01:40 PM

US killing of Iran general risks 'dangerous escalation': Pelosi

Washington, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :The killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in an American air strike risks provoking a "dangerous escalation of violence", US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday.

"America -- and the world -- cannot afford to have tensions escalate to the point of no return," she added in a statement.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

