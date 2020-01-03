US killing of Iran general risks 'dangerous escalation': Pelosi

Washington, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :The killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in an American air strike risks provoking a "dangerous escalation of violence", US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday.

"America -- and the world -- cannot afford to have tensions escalate to the point of no return," she added in a statement.