US Killing Of Iran General Risks 'dangerous Escalation': Pelosi
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 01:40 PM
Washington, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :The killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in an American air strike risks provoking a "dangerous escalation of violence", US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday.
"America -- and the world -- cannot afford to have tensions escalate to the point of no return," she added in a statement.