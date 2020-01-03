US killing of Iran general will 'increase tensions': Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Moscow warned Friday that the US killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in Iraq would boost tensions across the middle East.

"The killing of Soleimani.... was an adventurist step that will increase tensions throughout the region," news agencies RIA Novosti and TASS quoted the foreign ministry as saying.

"Soleimani served the cause of protecting Iran's national interests with devotion. We express our sincere condolences to the Iranian people."