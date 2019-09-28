UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Kills 17 Suspected IS Militants In Libya Strike

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 01:00 AM

US kills 17 suspected IS militants in Libya strike

Washington, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :The US military command for Africa announced Friday it killed 17 suspected Islamic State group militants in southern Libya, in the third such strike in a week.

"At this time, it is assessed the airstrike killed 17 terrorists" on Thursday, Africom said in a statement.

It said its anti-IS campaign in Libya was "ongoing" and that strikes were being conducted "in coordination" with the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli.

Africom "continues to support diplomatic efforts to stabilise the political situation in Libya in order to maintain our common focus on disrupting terrorist organisations that threaten regional stability", the statement said.

The previous two air strikes were carried out on September 19 and 24 near Murzuq, an oasis town some 1,000 kilometres (600 miles) south of Tripoli, killing eight and 11 IS "terrorists" respectively, according to Africom.

Libya's desert south lies outside the control of the GNA and of rival forces loyal to eastern strongman Khalifa Haftar, even though the latter allege to have a presence there.

Since the start of an anti-GNA offensive launched by Haftar on April 4 to take Tripoli, analysts have warned of a security vacuum that could benefit IS in other parts of the country.

Related Topics

Africa Terrorist Militants Tripoli Libya April September Government

Recent Stories

Emirati astronaut records one-hour film documentin ..

46 minutes ago

Gargash meets UN High Commissioner for Human Right ..

2 hours ago

UN Peacekeeping Mission's Helicopter Crashes in CA ..

55 minutes ago

New technologies changing societies: Experts

55 minutes ago

Lavrov, Pompeo Discuss North Korea, Afghanistan, U ..

59 minutes ago

Russia Has No Plans to Rebuild the Soviet Union by ..

59 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.