UrduPoint.com

U.S. Labor Market Adds 199,000 Jobs In December As Hiring Slows Down

Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2022 | 02:40 PM

U.S. labor market adds 199,000 jobs in December as hiring slows down

WASHINGTON, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :U.S. employers have added 199,000 jobs in December, with the unemployment rate falling by 0.3 percentage point to 3.9 percent, the U.S. Labor Department reported on Friday.

The job growth is far below the expectations of economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal, who estimated a job gain of 422,000 jobs. It also represented the smallest monthly gain in a year.

Employment continued to trend up in sectors like leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, manufacturing, construction, and transportation and warehousing, said the report.

The latest data also showed that the unemployment rate fell by 0.3 percentage point to 3.9 percent in December, after dropping by 0.4 percentage point in November.

The measure was down considerably from its recent high in April 2020, but remained above the pre-pandemic level of 3.5 percent.

As of December last year, U.S. non-farm employment has increased by 18.8 million since April 2020 but is still 3.6 million, or 2.3 percent below its pre-pandemic level, according to the report.

The number of unemployed persons declined by 483,000 to 6.3 million, the report showed, adding that the measure remained above the pre-pandemic level of 5.7 million.

Among the unemployed, the number of permanent job losers declined by 202,000 to 1.7 million in December but is 408,000 higher than in February 2020. The number of persons on temporary layoff, at 812,000, has essentially returned to its February 2020 level, according to the report.

Related Topics

Business Job February April November December 2020 From Million Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

6 hours ago
 US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US ..

US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US Presence in Europe - White Ho ..

14 hours ago
 US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukrain ..

US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukraine Possible at Geneva Talks - W ..

14 hours ago
 7 arrested over aerial firing

7 arrested over aerial firing

14 hours ago
 NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death ..

NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death of brother

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.