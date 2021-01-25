UrduPoint.com
US Laboratory Merck Says Halting Work On Covid Vaccines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

US laboratory Merck says halting work on Covid vaccines

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :US pharmaceutical firm Merck announced Monday it was halting work on two potential Covid-19 vaccinations -- including one developed with the Pasteur Institute -- following disappointing initial clinical results.

Merck plans, however, to continue work on two treatments for the virus, it said in a press release.

