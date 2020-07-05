UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Lawmaker Pledges To Raise Kashmiris' Rights Abuses In Congress

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 09:30 PM

US lawmaker pledges to raise Kashmiris' rights abuses in Congress

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :An American lawmaker Saturday promised to raise in the US Congress the plight of Kashmiri people still languishing under a military lockdown in Indian occupied Kashmir, as she spoke to members of the Pakistani community celebrating the US Independence Day in Brooklyn, a borough of New York City.

Congresswoman Yvette Clarke of New York, who was the chief guest at the event organized by the Pakistani American Association of New York, said she remained concerned over the human rights violation being committed in Kashmir and called for ending those atrocities.

India annexed Jammu and Kashmir and placed the disputed region under a lockdown in August last year, imposing curfews, cutting off communications links and making hundreds of arrests of Kashmiris, specially young people.

This year's July 4th marked the 244th anniversary of US independence, but celebrations were mostly muted because of the raging coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus cases in the United States have risen steeply in recent weeks, and more cases were reported on Thursday and Friday, leading into the holiday weekend, than on any other days in the pandemic.

In her remarks, Congresswoman Clark, a Democrat, thanked Pakistani-Americans who she said had supported her in her election and promised to do everything possible for their welfare.

The Association President, Chaudhry Aslam Dhaloun, welcomed Congresswoman Clarke at the celebration which took place in the part of Brooklyn known as "Little Pakistan" where she raised the US flag and cut a big cake to mark the occasion.

"I'm extremely proud of this (Pakistani) community," she told a large gathering that included some prominent local figures.

She urged the Pakistani community members to go out and vote in November to elect an administration that would bring the U.S. to the right path.

A right administration and a right secretary of state would challenge the atrocities being perpetrated against Kashmir and deal with them.

At the same time, Ms. Clarke said she, along with her colleagues, would highlight in Congress the issue of Kashmiri people's sufferings under the repressive lockdown.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan India Vote Chaudhry Aslam Young Jammu Same Independence New York United States July August November Congress Event Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Asset Management joins forces with largest ..

35 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia approves a number of initiatives rela ..

1 hour ago

SSSD continues to provide &#039;Rahma&#039; home n ..

2 hours ago

RTA supports ‘Invest in Knowledge’ initiative ..

2 hours ago

1,036 new e-commerce licences issued in UAE in 6 m ..

3 hours ago

Zaki Nusseibeh lauds cultural diplomacy, internati ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.