US Lawmaker Stresses 'universal' Principles Of Justice When Questioned About Rights Abuses In Kashmir

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 12:10 AM

US lawmaker stresses 'universal' principles of justice when questioned about rights abuses in Kashmir

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :US Senator Cory Booker, who is also a candidate for Democratic Party's nomination for president, questioned about the worsening human rights situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir, has stressed the need for all countries to abide by the universal principles of Justice.

"The Issue of justice and self-determination, the issues of democratic principles, we need to make sure that everywhere democratic countries are living by our universal principles," he told a Pakistani television channel reporter on Sunday.

Senator Booker, a former mayor of Newark, New Jersey, who was speaking at the residence of Dr.

Ijaz Ahmed, chairman of the American-Pakistani Public Affairs Committee, paid tributes to the contribution made by Pakistani-Americans towards the development and progress of the United States.

He said the Pakistani community was patriotic and stood in solidarity against hatred, bigotry and Islamophobia.

The senator said there was need to work more closely to make the U.S. more successful and inclusive as well as to accomplish the goals of equality and justice for all.

