US lawmakers nearing stimulus deal amid signs of economic distress

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :As lawmakers on Thursday inched closer to a new stimulus package to help the pandemic-battered US economy, government data showed more workers were applying for unemployment benefits as the recovery stalled.

A government relief package to aid struggling businesses and jobless workers is seen as essential in getting the world's largest economy back on its feet amid a resurgence of Covid-19 infections, even as new vaccines offer hope that life can return to normal.

Without an agreement, millions of unemployed workers will lose their special pandemic benefits before the end of the year.

Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday was optimistic and repeated his pledge to keep lawmakers in Washington until there is an agreement.

"I am heartened by our discussions and our progress. I believe all sides are working in good faith toward our shared goal of getting an outcome," he said in a statement, noting that that the package would include direct payments to Americans.

"We are going to stay right here until we are finished, even if that means working into or through the weekend," he said.

Democratic leaders House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Chuck Schumer held talks with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin late into the night Wednesday, and were due to speak again early Thursday, Pelosi's deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill said on Twitter.

Schumer said Thursday that legislators were nearing agreement but cautioned that "While many, if not all, of the difficult topics are behind us, a few final issues must be hammered out." President-elect Joe Biden again urged immediate help for jobless workers and businesses.

"People are struggling to pay their bills, stay in their homes, and put food on the table. Congress needs to pass a relief package immediately," Biden tweeted.

Outgoing President Donald Trump also chimed in on Twitter, saying "stimulus talks looking very good."