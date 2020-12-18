UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Lawmakers Nearing Stimulus Deal Amid Signs Of Economic Distress

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 12:50 AM

US lawmakers nearing stimulus deal amid signs of economic distress

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :As lawmakers on Thursday inched closer to a new stimulus package to help the pandemic-battered US economy, government data showed more workers were applying for unemployment benefits as the recovery stalled.

A government relief package to aid struggling businesses and jobless workers is seen as essential in getting the world's largest economy back on its feet amid a resurgence of Covid-19 infections, even as new vaccines offer hope that life can return to normal.

Without an agreement, millions of unemployed workers will lose their special pandemic benefits before the end of the year.

Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday was optimistic and repeated his pledge to keep lawmakers in Washington until there is an agreement.

"I am heartened by our discussions and our progress. I believe all sides are working in good faith toward our shared goal of getting an outcome," he said in a statement, noting that that the package would include direct payments to Americans.

"We are going to stay right here until we are finished, even if that means working into or through the weekend," he said.

Democratic leaders House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Chuck Schumer held talks with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin late into the night Wednesday, and were due to speak again early Thursday, Pelosi's deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill said on Twitter.

Schumer said Thursday that legislators were nearing agreement but cautioned that "While many, if not all, of the difficult topics are behind us, a few final issues must be hammered out." President-elect Joe Biden again urged immediate help for jobless workers and businesses.

"People are struggling to pay their bills, stay in their homes, and put food on the table. Congress needs to pass a relief package immediately," Biden tweeted.

Outgoing President Donald Trump also chimed in on Twitter, saying "stimulus talks looking very good."

Related Topics

Senate World Washington Twitter Trump Nancy Progress Congress All Government Agreement Million

Recent Stories

&#039;Makkah Al-Mukarramah Document&#039; approved ..

11 minutes ago

AED3.2 bn in week-long real estate transactions in ..

1 hour ago

Seatrade Maritime Middle East Virtual 2020 conclud ..

1 hour ago

Breakbulk Middle East 2021 hopes to encourage futu ..

1 hour ago

National Ambulance, Fatima College of Health Scien ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Health Authority offers COVID-19 testing to ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.