UrduPoint.com

US Lawmakers On Track To Head Off Default With Debt Bill

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2023 | 08:40 AM

US lawmakers on track to head off default with debt bill

Washington, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :US lawmakers were set to vote Wednesday on an 11th-hour deal to raise the national borrowing limit and avert a potentially catastrophic credit default, struck between Washington's warring parties after weeks of nervy, high-stakes negotiations.

The Fiscal Responsibility Act, hammered out between Democratic President Joe Biden and the Republicans, suspends the debt limit through 2024, slightly cutting government spending next year.

Capping a tense few days on Capitol Hill -- with the Treasury expecting to run out of the money as early as Monday -- the House of Representatives was expected to vote around 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Thursday), well after the markets close.

The measure is expected to pass by a reasonably comfortable margin on a cross-party basis -- advancing to a vote in the Senate by the end of the week and then on to Biden's desk in time to avoid a default.

Lieutenants of Kevin McCarthy, the top lawmaker in the Republican-majority House, nevertheless spent the anxious countdown whipping votes, as senior Democrats vowed that their members would put the nation's finances above the temptation to give the opposition a bloody nose.

"It is imperative that we avoid a default. The consequences of slipping past the deadline would reverberate across the world and take years to recover from," said Chuck Schumer, the leader of the Democratic-led Senate.

"Remember, a default would almost certainly trigger another recession, send costs soaring, kill millions of jobs -- hardworking people thrown out of work through no fault of their own." The Congressional Budget Office estimates the bill would reduce budget deficits by $1.5 trillion over the next decade by shaving $1.3 trillion from non-defense spending.

In an encouraging sign for the body's leadership, the text cleared a key procedural hurdle on Wednesday afternoon, with 29 Republican rebels easily neutralized by 52 Democrats voting to advance it to a full vote.

The final ballot should not provide the drama seen in recent debt ceiling and budget fights, as House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has pledged that his members will provide enough votes to ensure the bill gets a green light.

If McCarthy pushed a bill through that had been rejected by more than half of his members, his speakership would likely be in serious peril. And Biden would be given credit for outfoxing his adversary in the negotiations.

In reality, Republican strategists are expecting between 130 and 150 of their 222 members to toe the line, although the list of declared no votes edged up throughout the day.

Securing votes in the upper end of that range would allow McCarthy to project strength in his bid to face down criticism from the Republican right, which has accused him of capitulating to the White House by not demanding steeper cuts.

Some hardliners have openly mused about using a new power granted by McCarthy as part of his pitch for the speakership earlier this year to call for snap vote to oust him.

A tally of more than 150 Republican yes votes would still leave him needing around 70 Democrats -- around a third of the party's numbers in the House.

House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark described the vote as a "ransom" the Republicans had exacted by offering Americans "devastating cuts or we lose eight million jobs overnight." "It's hard to take in because it is so cartoon villain-like. But unlike a cartoon, the American people won't snap back up when you drop that economic anvil on their head," she said.

The bill will need 60 votes in the 100-member Senate, and party bosses urged their members to cooperate on a swift rubber stamp vote that they are hoping to hold on Friday evening.

Defense hawks have voiced concerns over a $886 billion cap on defense spending, the amount Biden requested.

Meanwhile senators Jeff Merkley and Bernie Sanders -- a Democrat and an independent who votes with the party -- released separate statements saying they could not "in good conscience" back a bill cutting key Federal programs while increasing military spending and demanding no extra tax Dollars from billionaires.

Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell, who largely deferred to McCarthy in the negotiations, will be expected to provide at least a dozen votes, with most of the 51-member Democratic majority locked in.

Related Topics

Senate World Katherine Minority Washington Vote Budget White House Capitol Hill Money Democrats Market From Government Top Billion Million Jobs Opposition

Recent Stories

Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Tec ..

Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology launches G20 Digital I ..

6 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Turkish counterpa ..

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Turkish counterpart on Erdoğan&#039;s re-elect ..

7 hours ago
 Four new falconry organisations join the Internati ..

Four new falconry organisations join the International Federation for Falconry S ..

8 hours ago
 Virginia Governor Orders National Guard Troops to ..

Virginia Governor Orders National Guard Troops to Southern US Border

9 hours ago
 Economic stability linked with political stability ..

Economic stability linked with political stability: Minister for Finance and Rev ..

9 hours ago
 Alcaraz overcomes wobble to reach French Open last ..

Alcaraz overcomes wobble to reach French Open last 32

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.