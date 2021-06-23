UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Lawmakers Take First Step Toward Big Tech Regulation

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 09:30 AM

US lawmakers take first step toward Big Tech regulation

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :US lawmakers take a first step toward regulating Big Tech on Wednesday with a vote on a series of bills with potentially massive implications for large online platforms and consumers who use them.

The House Judiciary Committee scheduled a "markup" on a series of antitrust reform bills, setting the stage for consideration by the full House of Representatives in the coming weeks.

The five bills, if enacted, could pave the way for a reorganization or breakup of giants such as Google, Facebook, Apple and Amazon while shaking up the entire internet ecosystem.

The measures would bar tech giants from operating a platform for third parties while offering competing services on those platforms. Lawmakers also seek to ban tech firms from prioritizing their own products or services. The largest tech firms additionally would be prohibited from acquiring competitors.

The creation of requirements allowing for data "portability" and "interoperability," which could make it easier for people to quit Facebook, for example, while keeping their data and contacts, is also part of the package.

House Judiciary chairman Jerrold Nadler said the measures "pave the way for a stronger economy and a stronger democracy for the American people by reining in the power of the most dominant firms online." Fiona Scott Morton, a Yale University professor and former US official who has written extensively on Big Tech, said the legislation stems from the failure of antitrust enforcement to make a dent in the dominance of major technology firms.

"This is regulation, it's not antitrust anymore," Morton said.

- 'Negative effects' - Critics of the bills say it could degrade services people rely on, potentially forcing Apple to remove its messaging apps from the iPhone or Google to stop displaying results from YouTube or Maps.

Amazon vice president Brian Huseman warned of "significant negative effects" both for sellers and consumers using the e-commerce platform and reduced price competition.

The measures may also impact Microsoft, which has not been the focus of the House antitrust investigation but which links services such as Teams messaging and Bing search to its Windows platform.

The legislation "absolutely applies to microsoft and many other companies," Microsoft president Brad Smith told Bloomberg in comments confirmed by AFP, adding that "there will be days when there are restrictions that we think go too far that undermine innovation, that basically undermine our ability to serve customers." Matt Schruers, president of the Computer & Communications Industry Association, which includes many large tech firms, said the legislation would set a bad precedent by targeting a handful of tech companies.

"These bills unreasonably target leading US tech companies that have improved users' experience with innovation, efficiency, and low-cost or free-to-the-user services," Schruers said.

Aurelien Portuese of the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, a think tank which often reflects the views of the sector, said the legislation stems from a mentality that "big is bad and large companies are to blame" but fails to consider unintended consequences.

By targeting firms of a specific size or market value, Portuese said, "it regulates the gatekeepers but not competition," he said.

Related Topics

Internet Google Technology Democracy Vote Facebook Price Tank May Apple Market YouTube From Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Customs highlights features of 2nd release o ..

8 hours ago

State-of-the-art lab for processing PCR tests open ..

8 hours ago

Upbeat sentiments continue to drive UAE stocks

9 hours ago

UNHCR warns of vaccine gap risk for world's statel ..

9 hours ago

NDMA organizes pre-monsoon preparedness conference ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.