UrduPoint.com

US Lays Out Pledges As Biden Woos Latin American Leaders

Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2022 | 01:20 AM

US lays out pledges as Biden woos Latin American leaders

Los Angeles, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :US President Joe Biden heads Wednesday to a Latin America summit on a mission to woo back the region as his administration pledged greater economic cooperation, investment and a program to train half a million health workers.

Biden is hoping to cement ties with a region long seen by Washington as its turf but where China has quickly emerged as a leading investor, although the administration has focused on modest progress rather than sweeping proposals.

"We need to demonstrate," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday at the weeklong summit, "that democracies can really effectively deliver for their citizens." Hours before Biden was to arrive, the White House announced a new Americas Health Corps that aims to improve the skills of 500,000 health workers across the region, building on the lessons from Covid-19, which hit the Western Hemisphere especially hard.

The health training will cost $100 million, although the United States will not contribute it all and will seek to raise funds, including through the Pan American Health Organization, an administration official said.

China has stepped up its role in Latin America during the pandemic, moving early to supply vaccines, and US nemesis Cuba has long exported its state-employed doctors.

Biden will separately announce plans for a hemisphere-wide "economic partnership," although there were few concrete commitments as part of it.

The announcements comes a day after Vice President Kamala Harris detailed $1.9 billion in private-sector investment in impoverished and violence-ravaged El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

The troubles in the so-called Northern Triangle, as well as Haiti, have generated a soaring number of migrants to the United States, setting off a domestic furor as Donald Trump's Republican Party demands efforts to stop them.

Related Topics

China Washington White House Trump Guatemala Progress El Salvador United States Cuba Honduras Haiti All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Lebanon pine forest blaze begins wildfire season

Lebanon pine forest blaze begins wildfire season

1 hour ago
 Turkey expresses condolence over loss of lives in ..

Turkey expresses condolence over loss of lives in Balochistan bus accident

1 hour ago
 Govt making strenuous efforts to resolve economic ..

Govt making strenuous efforts to resolve economic crisis: Muhammad Zubair

1 hour ago
 Abducted MSc student recovered safely

Abducted MSc student recovered safely

1 hour ago
 Provision of employments and bettering the quality ..

Provision of employments and bettering the quality of people's life are among th ..

1 hour ago
 Power outage in LU hospital leaves patients in dis ..

Power outage in LU hospital leaves patients in distress

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.