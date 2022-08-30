US leaders voice solidarity with victims of deadly floods in Pakistan

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :American officials and lawmakers have expressed solidarity with Pakistan where the worst-ever floods have killed more than 1,000 people and displaced some 33 million.

Through its National Disaster Management Authority, the Pakistani Government – which has declared a national emergency – is leading the response in coordinating assessments and directing humanitarian relief to affected people.

State Department's Counselor Derek Chollet, a senior policy advisor to the Secretary of State Antony Blinken, has said that the United States was standing by Pakistan at this difficult hour.

In a tweet after his telephonic call with Pakistan's Ambassador to US, Masood Khan, Chollet said that he was "deeply saddened by lives lost and severe humanitarian impacts in Pakistan due to recent flood. We stand with Pakistan." Masood Khan thanked Derek Chollet for expressing solidarity with the flood victims.

Matters related to Pak-US bilateral relations with special focus on promoting trade and investment ties and people to people exchanges came under discussion during the conversation, according to a press release of the Pakistani embassy on Monday.

Ranking Member of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Senator, Jim Risch, also expressed his sympathies with the flood victims.

In his tweet, Senator Risch said, "My thoughts are with Pakistan as it contends with deadly and devastating flooding. Vicki and I are praying for the victims, their families, and all those affected by this disaster." Other US leaders, including Senator Ted Cruz and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, have also made similar statements.

Congresswoman Lee also wrote to President Joe Biden requesting immediate provision of assistance including material, equipment and technical assistance to support efforts to bring relief to the hardest hit areas of the country.

The Pakistani envoy is visiting Michigan and Chicago where he is meeting US leadership, businessmen and Pak-American community to solicit their help for the flood victims in Pakistan. He has already visited New York.

The Ambassador has also written letters to US Senators and Congressmen briefing them about the widespread devastation caused by the floods and seeking their support for relief, rescue and recovery operations, according to the press release.

In New York, the Ambassador participated in a fundraiser organized by Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America (APPNA) and called upon them not only to donate generously but also to use their influence and reach out to the US leadership and Pak-American community in securing support for the victims of unprecedented flood.

Masood Khan also participated in Pakistan Independence day Parade held in New York where he made an impassioned appeal to Pakistani-American community for helping their flood-hit compatriots Mayor New York Eric Adams, speaking at Sunday's event, expressed his deep sympathies with the flood victims. "We should keep in mind those families in Pakistan right now who are experiencing devastation of the flooding", he said.

In Chicago, the Ambassador met Jack Lavin, President and CEO of Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce, one of U.S.' largest trade bodies, and apprised him of the flood situation in Pakistan.

The Ambassador highlighted education, agriculture, health and most importantly tech sector, as game changer, where there existed huge opportunities the business community of the two countries to forge win-win partnership, the press release said.

Ambassador Masood Khan also met members of Pak-American community in Chicago and urged them to step forward and help their suffering brothers and sisters and needed immediate attention in meeting their basic needs including food, shelter and medical care.

During his meeting with Mayor Glendale Heights and the local leadership, the Ambassador called upon them to mobilize Pakistani-American community for helping the flood victims.

"Pak-American community has not only been making huge contributions towards strengthening Pak-US ties but has always been at the forefront in responding to any call for help from Pakistan," Masood Khan said during his meeting with the members of Pak-American community in Chicago.

"We count on your support at this difficult hour", he added.