US Leads Criticism Of Israel Minister For Al-Aqsa Visit

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Jerusalem, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :The United Nations and the United States led a chorus of international criticism of a visit by Israel's extreme-right new national security minister to Jerusalem's super-sensitive Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Tuesday.

The move by Itamar Ben-Gvir angered the Palestinians and US allies in the Arab world, while Western governments warned such moves threaten the fragile status quo at Jerusalem's holy sites.

Ben-Gvir's visit comes days after he took office as national security minister, with powers over the police, giving his decision to enter the highly sensitive site considerable weight.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third-holiest place in islam and the most sacred site to Jews, who refer to the compound as the Temple Mount.

Under a longstanding status quo, non-Muslims can visit the site at specific times but are not allowed to pray there.

In recent years, a growing number of Jews, most of them Israeli nationalists, have covertly prayed at the compound, a development decried by Palestinians.

The UAE and Morocco, which established diplomatic ties with Israel in 2020, both spoke out against Ben-Gvir's action.

Abu Dhabi "strongly condemned the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque courtyard by an Israeli minister". Rabat appealed for "avoiding escalation and unilateral and provocative actions." White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that a change to the status quo of Jerualem's holy sites would be "unacceptable".

State Department spokesman Ned price said the United States was "deeply concerned" by Ben-Gvir's visit, which could "provoke violence."A United Nations spokesman said Secretary General Antonio Guterres called "on all to refrain from steps that could escalate tensions in and around the holy sites".

Germany's ambassador to Israel said the status quo "has long helped maintain the fragile peace and security around the holy sites" and urged all sides to avoid actions that could raise tension.

