US leaving Open Skies treaty a 'blow' to European security: Russia

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Washington's departure from the Open Skies arms control treaty with Russia would be a blow to European security, a Russian deputy foreign minister said Thursday.

"The withdrawal by the US from this treaty would be not only a blow to the foundation of European security.

.. but to the key security interests of the allies of the US," Alexander Grushko was quoted as saying by the RIA-Novosti news agency after President Donald Trump said the US will pull out from Open Skies.