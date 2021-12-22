UrduPoint.com

US Life Expectancy Saw Huge Drop In 2020 Due To Covid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 10:20 AM

US life expectancy saw huge drop in 2020 due to Covid

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :US life expectancy dropped by 1.8 years in 2020, final official figures showed Wednesday, the steepest drop in more than 75 years driven in large part by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Life expectancy at birth was 77.0 years for the total US population last year, down from 78.8 years in 2019, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Among men it was 74.2 years, while for women the figure was 79.9 years.

Overall, Covid was the third-leading cause of death, accounting for 350,000 fatalities, just over a tenth of all registered deaths, said a CDC report, which finalized preliminary findings from July.

Some other causes of death also increased, possibly linked to difficulties accessing health care brought about by the pandemic. For the first time, diabetes deaths topped 100,000, while accidental/unintentional injury deaths topped 200,000 -- also a first.

The latest data comes after the US Census Bureau released a statement that said the pandemic drove population growth to its lowest rate in history, due in part to deaths from the virus and a drop in immigration.

For the 12 months ended July 1, the population of the United States grew by 392,665 or just 0.1 percent, "the lowest rate since the nation's founding," the agency said in a statement.

"Population growth has been slowing for years because of lower birth rates and decreasing net international migration, all while mortality rates are rising due to the aging of the nation's population," said Kristie Wilder, a demographer in the Population Division at the Census Bureau.

"Now, with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, this combination has resulted in an historically slow pace of growth." Even with the decline in immigration over the latest 12-month period, the net international migration of 244,622 for the first time ever exceeded the "natural increase" of US births over deaths -- 148,043 in 2020 -- the agency said.

Due to delays in crunching the numbers caused by the pandemic, the Census Bureau's latest population report used blended data incorporating estimates from the once-a-decade 2020 census with other sources, including birth, death and migration records.

Between 2020 and 2021, 33 states saw population increases and 17 states and the District of Columbia lost population, 11 of which had losses of over 10,000 people, the agency said, calling it "a historically large" number of states losing residents.

A separate analysis showed Texas had the biggest population increase at 1.1 percent, mostly due to domestic migration to the state and rising net birth rates.

New York showed the biggest decline, falling 1.6 percent in the year, mostly due to domestic migration out of the state, the agency said.

Related Topics

York Columbia United States July Women 2019 2020 All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Saudi Pr ..

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Saudi Prince

10 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 22nd December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 22nd December 2021

2 hours ago
 COVID-19 Media Briefing: UAE following distinguish ..

COVID-19 Media Briefing: UAE following distinguished model of precautionary meas ..

11 hours ago
 FINA World Swimming Championship at Etihad Arena g ..

FINA World Swimming Championship at Etihad Arena garners global acclaim

11 hours ago
 EU Adopts New Investment Guidelines to Carry Out G ..

EU Adopts New Investment Guidelines to Carry Out Green New Deal

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.