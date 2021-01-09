UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Logs Record Virus Caseload As Millions In Asia Enter New Lockdowns

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 11:40 AM

US logs record virus caseload as millions in Asia enter new lockdowns

Washington, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :The United States logged a record new daily virus caseload as Joe Biden slammed the Trump administration's vaccine roll-out as a "travesty" and millions in Asia woke up to new lockdowns.

Almost 1.9 million people have now died from the virus, with new variants sending cases soaring and prompting the re-introduction of curbs on movement even as some countries begin mass inoculation campaigns.

Almost 290,00 new cases were reported in the US within 24 hours Friday according to Johns Hopkins University, a day after the world's worst-hit country recorded a daily record of nearly 4,000 deaths.

"Vaccines give us hope, but the roll-out has been a travesty," Biden told reporters, warning distribution of the vaccine would be "the greatest operational challenge we will ever face as a nation." On Saturday the streets of the Australian city of Brisbane were quiet as its more than two million residents were ordered back into lockdown after authorities detected a single infection of a new strain from Britain, which is thought to be more infectious.

"Quite surreal, like something from a movie set," local man Scott told AFP in Brisbane's deserted downtown.

"It's necessary. Hopefully we will get through the next few days without any cases, that will allow us just to start to get back to normal." In China, where the original coronavirus first emerged in late 2019, authorities also tightened restrictions on two cities near Beijing to stamp out a growing cluster.

The new week-long stay at home orders affecting about 18 million people in Shijiazhuang and Xingtai come as cases spike ahead of the Lunar New Year, when hundreds of millions criss-cross the country to visit family and friends.

On Saturday Beijing's National Health Commission said authorities had so far given out more than nine million vaccine doses, but warned the upcoming holiday would "further boost the risk of transmission." As the race to inoculate heats up, the World Health Organization urged rich countries to stop cutting their own deals with manufacturers to snap up the first wave of vaccines.

"Fifty percent of the high-income countries in the world are vaccinating today," said Bruce Aylward, head of the WHO co-led vaccine procurement and distribution effort.

"Zero percent of the low-income countries are vaccinating. That is not equitable." The comments came as the European Union said it had agreed an option for a further 300 million jabs from Pfizer/BioNTech, doubling its supply of the vaccine.

China also said Saturday that preparations were still ongoing for a WHO mission to Wuhan to investigate the origins of Covid-19, following a rare rebuke from the UN body over a delay to the long-planned trip.

"As long as these experts complete the procedures and confirm their schedule, we will go to Wuhan together to carry out investigations," National Health Commission vice minister Zeng Yixin told reporters.

Related Topics

World Film And Movies United Nations China European Union Visit Trump Died Brisbane Wuhan Beijing Man United States 2019 Family From Race Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hazara community ends sit-in after successful talk ..

18 minutes ago

Franchises complete retention, release and trade p ..

43 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 9 January 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

CIS Observers Say Kyrgyzstan Ready for Sunday's Pr ..

11 hours ago

PDM long-march to end in futility: Governor Punjab ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.