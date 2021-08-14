UrduPoint.com

US Looking Forward To Strengthening Ties With Pakistan: Blinken

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 08:50 AM

US looking forward to strengthening ties with Pakistan: Blinken

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said he looks forward to advancing shared US-Pakistan goals of security, stability and prosperity in South Asia, while continuing to collaborate on the Afghan peace process.

In a message issued by the State Department on Pakistan's Independence Day, the top US diplomat extended "best wishes" to the people of Pakistan on behalf of his government.

"For more than seven decades," Blinken said, "the United States and Pakistan have worked together in partnership.

" He added, "Over the past year, we have expanded our cooperation in key areas such as health, where the United States is providing 5.5 million Moderna vaccine doses through COVAX to help save lives and end the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In addition, we continue to collaborate to advance the Afghan peace process, boost economic ties, and address the climate crisis.

"I look forward to strengthening our relationship in years to come as we look for opportunities to advance our shared goals of security, stability, and prosperity in South Asia."

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Independence United States Government Best Top Asia Million

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th August 2021

53 minutes ago
 Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

9 hours ago
 FBR starts operation against unregistered units

FBR starts operation against unregistered units

9 hours ago
 French Constitutional Court Backs Anti-Separatism ..

French Constitutional Court Backs Anti-Separatism Bill

9 hours ago
 Military Base Near US Capitol on Lockdown After 'P ..

Military Base Near US Capitol on Lockdown After 'Potential Armed' Person Reporte ..

9 hours ago
 Man shot dead his wife over domestic issue

Man shot dead his wife over domestic issue

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.