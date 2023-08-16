US looks forward to working with PM Kakar, his team.

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :The United States, noting the appointment of Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar as Pakistan's interim prime minister, has reaffirmed its support in areas of mutual interest, including the conduct of free and fair elections, State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Tuesday.

Responding to a question from the correspondent of a private Pakistani television channel at his daily press briefing, the spokesperson said that the U.S. looks forward to working with the interim prime minister and his team.

"We, of course, will continue to partner with Pakistan on areas of mutual interest, including our interest in Pakistan's economic stability, prosperity, and security, and the conduct of free and fair elections and the respect for democracy and the rule of law."Kakar was sworn in on Monday as the prime minister to head a caretaker government that will oversee parliamentary elections during the country's most challenging period in the economic field.