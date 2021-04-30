UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Looks To Ramp Up Oxygen In India Aid Push

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 08:30 AM

US looks to ramp up oxygen in India aid push

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :The United States is looking to help India quickly and sharply scale up oxygen supplies available for Covid patients as it rushes in aid, officials said Thursday.

A first military plane loaded with emergency supplies including nearly one million instant tests and 100,000 N95 masks was arriving early Friday in New Delhi, part of what the White House said was more than $100 million in support.

The first priority "is to try and serve some immediate needs to address some of the acute challenges that they're having in their hospitals," said Jeremy Konyndyk, executive director for the Covid task force at the US Agency for International Development.

"I think we're cognizant that that's a sort of stopgap approach and we also need to support them to address some of the underlying challenges, which is really about the volume of medical-grade oxygen that the country can produce," he told AFP.

The United States is in talks with India on identifying how to expand the "oxygen supply chain" including developing the technologies to convert industrial-grade oxygen for medical use and improving ways to transport it throughout the country.

The United States has also pledged assistance to India with vaccines, but Konyndyk said that giving shots was more of a medium-term measure faced with the soaring cases in the billion-plus country.

"In the immediate term, there's just not enough vaccine supply in the world, much less the ability to rapidly put in arms, to get control of this sort of surge," he said.

President Joe Biden's administration said Monday it would release overseas up to 60 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, which has not been approved for use in the United States.

But several days later, the United States has not yet decided how many doses to send to India and other countries.

Konyndyk said the modalities still needed approval by the food and Drug Administration.

The Biden administration in the meantime has said is shipping to India the supplies to produce more than 20 million doses of Covishield, a low-cost version of AstraZeneca developed in India.

Biden has faced criticism from development activists for not sharing vaccines more quickly as the United States is expected soon to face a glut of doses after rapid success at home.

India -- facing the devastation despite being a major vaccine manufacturer -- has also pressed unsuccessfully for the United States to ease rules on intellectual property for Covid vaccines.

Related Topics

India World White House New Delhi United States Turkish Lira From Million

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi attends graduation of certified r ..

6 hours ago

Rulers send condolences to Jordanian King

6 hours ago

Russia reports 9,284 new COVID-19 cases, 364 death ..

9 hours ago

UAE Rulers condoles with King of Jordan on death o ..

9 hours ago

Governor Imran Ismail claims PTI single largest po ..

8 hours ago

Fraudsters names placed on ECL on NAB's recommenda ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.