U.S. Los Angeles County sees 165 pct increase in COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads

LOS ANGELES, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) --:Los Angeles County on Friday reported a 165 percent increase of new COVID-19 cases over last week as the most populous U.S. county is seeing increased circulation of the highly transmissible Delta variant.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 839 new cases with 11 new related deaths, bringing the countywide count to 1,254,354 with 24,525 deaths.

Los Angeles County's daily average case rate is now 3.5 cases per 100,000 people, up from last week's rate of 1.74 cases per 100,000; daily test positivity rate is now 2.5 percent, up from last week's rate of 1.2 percent, said the department in a release.

Public health officials said they are tracking the proliferation of variants of concern and watching particularly closely for Delta variants, which are now estimated to comprise about half of U.S. COVID-19 cases.