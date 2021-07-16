UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

U.S. Los Angeles To Require Masks Indoors Again Due To Increased COVID-19 Transmission

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 12:30 PM

U.S. Los Angeles to require masks indoors again due to increased COVID-19 transmission

LOS ANGELES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) --:Public health authorities in Los Angeles County announced on Friday that the most populous county in the United States will require all residents to wear masks in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status, due to increased COVID-19 transmission.

The new mandate will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. (0659 GMT) local time on Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

The new mandate comes one month after California fully reopened its economy on June 15 by lifting almost all COVID-19 restrictions. State authorities said then that masks were no longer required for fully vaccinated individuals in most public settings.

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in Thursday's release that the county "sees more than a seven-times increase in new cases since the June 15 reopening," adding that community transmission of COVID-19 has rapidly increased from moderate to substantial, based on the trend in daily new cases of COVID-19.

On June 15, Los Angeles County saw 210 new cases and officials confirmed on Thursday the highest number of new cases since mid-March with a total of 1,537. The test positivity rate has increased from the 0.5 percent seen a month ago to Thursday's 3.7 percent, according to the data released by the department.

It's the seventh day in a row the county, home to over 10 million residents, has reported over 1,000 new cases amid spread of Delta variant in the region.

"We expect to keep masking requirements in place until we begin to see improvements in our community transmission of COVID-19," said Muntu Davis, Health Officer for Los Angeles County, urging all eligible residents to get vaccinated.

Related Topics

Los Angeles Angeles United States June All From Million P

Recent Stories

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza get Golden Visa

6 minutes ago

All efforts to be made to probe Dasu incident, PM ..

21 minutes ago

U Microfinance Bank Limited and Kashf Foundation J ..

2 hours ago

HBL wins “Best Bank in Pakistan 2021” award by ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 16, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.