US Loses 140,000 Jobs In December, Unemployment 6.7%: Govt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 07:50 PM

US loses 140,000 jobs in December, unemployment 6.7%: govt

Washington, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :The US economy shed 140,000 jobs in the final month of the year, according to government data released Friday, a sign the recovery from the pandemic's damage has stalled.

The Labor Department said the job losses reflected the recent spike in Covid-19 infections, but the unemployment rate held steady at 6.7 percent.

