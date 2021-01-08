US loses 140,000 jobs in December, unemployment 6.7%: govt

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :The US economy shed 140,000 jobs in the final month of the year, according to government data released Friday, a sign the recovery from the pandemic's damage has stalled.

The Labor Department said the job losses reflected the recent spike in Covid-19 infections, but the unemployment rate held steady at 6.7 percent.