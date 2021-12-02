UrduPoint.com

US Manufacturing Growth Continues Despite Supply Snags: ISM

Washington, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :America's manufacturing activity expanded at a faster pace in November amid signs the ongoing challenges in supply chains and hiring may be easing slightly, according to an industry survey released Wednesday.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its manufacturing index rose three-tenths of a point to 61.1 percent, posting the 18th straight month of growth.

Demand and consumption grew "in spite of continuing obstacles," ISM survey chair Timothy Fiore said.

"Meeting demand remains a challenge," he said, but there were "some indications of slight labor and supplier delivery improvement."New orders rose 1.7 percentage points to 61.5 percent, and only two of the 15 industries surveyed reported a decline in activity, according to the report.

The employment index rose to 53.3 percent, while production gained 2.2 points to 61.5 percent, the report said. Anything above 50 percent indicates growth.

