UrduPoint.com

US Manufacturing Growth Gains Pace In May

Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2022 | 04:10 PM

US manufacturing growth gains pace in May

ANKARA, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) -:- US manufacturing growth gained pace in May, according to a report Wednesday by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM).

The ISM manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) increased to 56.1%. The market expectation was for it to come in at 54.5%.

The index gained 0.7 percentage points from the April figure of 55.

4% when it plummeted to its lowest level since September 2020.

While a reading above 50 indicates growth, below that shows contraction.

"The US manufacturing sector remains in a demand-driven, supply chain-constrained environment," Timothy Fiore, chair of the Manufacturing business Survey Committee, said in a statement. "May was a second straight month of slight easing of prices expansion, but instability in global energy markets continues."

Related Topics

Business Reading April May September 2020 Market From Pace (Pakistan) Limited First Prudential Modarba

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

7 hours ago
 Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above ' ..

Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above 'party politics', become symbol ..

16 hours ago
 Govt taking tough decisions in larger national int ..

Govt taking tough decisions in larger national interest: Rana Mashood

16 hours ago
 No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochist ..

No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochistan

17 hours ago
 Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing G ..

Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing Grain Issue During Lavrov's Vis ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.