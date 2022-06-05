US manufacturing growth gains pace in May

ANKARA, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) -:- US manufacturing growth gained pace in May, according to a report Wednesday by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM).

The ISM manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) increased to 56.1%. The market expectation was for it to come in at 54.5%.

The index gained 0.7 percentage points from the April figure of 55.

4% when it plummeted to its lowest level since September 2020.

While a reading above 50 indicates growth, below that shows contraction.

"The US manufacturing sector remains in a demand-driven, supply chain-constrained environment," Timothy Fiore, chair of the Manufacturing business Survey Committee, said in a statement. "May was a second straight month of slight easing of prices expansion, but instability in global energy markets continues."