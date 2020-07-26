UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Marks Over 68,000 Virus Cases In 24 Hours: Johns Hopkins

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 08:00 AM

US marks over 68,000 virus cases in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :The United States on Saturday recorded 68,212 new coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours, Johns Hopkins University reported in its real-time tally.

That brought the total number of cases in the world's hardest-hit country to 4,174,437, the Baltimore-based university said at 8:30 pm (0030 Sunday).

Another 1,067 deaths were reported, bringing the country's total fatalities to 146,391.

After a drop in the rate of infections in late spring, the US has seen a coronavirus surge, particularly in southern and western states like California, Texas, Alabama and Florida.

For the past 12 days, the number of new cases being reported each day has topped 60,000.

Scientists agree that an increase in death rates follows the spike in infections by three to four weeks.

The daily death toll for the past four days has exceeded 1,000.

Related Topics

World Florida United States Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai-China FinTech agreement brings new opportuni ..

9 hours ago

Young Economist Programme creates fresh pastures f ..

9 hours ago

IUCN unveils Global Standard

7 hours ago

Hot, dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

7 hours ago

Russia's Nuclear Tech Giant Rosatom to 3D-Print Sp ..

7 hours ago

Murad asks opposition to learn about history of th ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.