US Marks Record 2,108 Coronavirus Deaths In 24 Hours: Johns Hopkins

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 09:40 AM

US marks record 2,108 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :The United States on Saturday become the first country to record more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths in one day, with 2,108 fatalities in the past 24 hours, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.

The US has now recorded 18,586 deaths and is closing in on the toll of 18,849 dead in Italy, which has seen the most fatalities so far in the global pandemic.

America is also approaching half a million confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 496,535 as of 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Saturday), an increase of 35,098 in the past 24 hours.

