UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Marks Record 57,683 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours: Tracker Acb/st

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 08:20 AM

US marks record 57,683 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours: tracker acb/st

Washington, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :The US notched 57,683 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours Friday, a tally by Johns Hopkins University showed, the third consecutive day with record numbers of new infections.

The Baltimore-based university's tracker showed the total number of cases since the pandemic reached the US at 2,793,022 as of 8:30 pm (0030 Saturday GMT).

The university also recorded a further 728 fatalities, bringing the total US death toll to 129,405.

The new record case count came as infections surge in southern and western states, and as the United States -- the hardest-hit country in the world in the coronavirus pandemic -- heads into the July Fourth holiday weekend.

acb/st

Related Topics

World United States July Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoHAP conducts over 54,000 additional COVID-19 tes ..

7 hours ago

Russian Arms Giant Almaz-Antey's MH17 Materials Sh ..

7 hours ago

Turkish minister in Libya for defence cooperation ..

7 hours ago

Israel companies announce deal with UAE firm in vi ..

7 hours ago

Governor rule cannot be overlooked in Sindh: Halee ..

7 hours ago

Head of Libyan Parliament Says Russian Bank Accoun ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.