UrduPoint.com

US May Risk Debt Default 'as Early As June 1': Yellen

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2023 | 10:40 AM

US may risk debt default 'as early as June 1': Yellen

Washington, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :The United States could run out of funds to pay its debt obligations -- triggering a catastrophic default -- as early as the start of June, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Monday, as policymakers tussle over raising the debt ceiling.

Last week, the Republican-led House of Representatives voted to lift the national borrowing limit, but only with drastic cuts as they sought a showdown with President Joe Biden, a Democrat, over what they see as excessive spending.

But Biden has refused to agree to spending cuts to get the debt cap increased.

While the United States hit its $31.4 trillion borrowing limit in January, the Treasury has taken extraordinary measures that allow it to continue financing the government's activities.

If the debt ceiling is not raised or suspended by Congress before current tools are exhausted, the government risks defaulting on payment obligations, with profound implications for the economy.

"Our best estimate is that we will be unable to continue to satisfy all of the government's obligations by early June, and potentially as early as June 1, if Congress does not raise or suspend the debt limit before that time," said Yellen in a letter addressed to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other leaders.

"Given the current projections, it is imperative that Congress act as soon as possible to increase or suspend the debt limit in a way that provides longer-term certainty that the government will continue to make its payments," she said.

In an earlier letter, Yellen said it was unlikely that cash and extraordinary measures would run out before early June.

In her update on Monday, she said the latest estimate is based on current available data and noted that the actual date when Treasury exhausts its measures could be "a number of weeks later" from the early June estimate.

"Because tax receipts through April have been less than the Congressional Budget Office anticipated in February, we now estimate that there is a significantly greater risk that the Treasury will run out of funds in early June," said CBO director Phillip Swagel in a separate statement on Monday.

In an earlier report, the CBO projected that extraordinary measures would likely be exhausted between July and September, although it also acknowledged uncertainty in its expectations.

"House Republicans are running out of time to avert an economic catastrophe of their own making," said Brendan Boyle, top Democrat on the House Budget Committee.

"Today's update from the Treasury Department needs to be a wakeup call for Speaker McCarthy," he added, saying that the Speaker has "wasted enough of the House's time" appeasing his extreme allies.

But House Republicans, in a tweet after the Treasury's announcement, doubled down on the need to "limit Washington spending."

Related Topics

Washington Budget United States January February April June July September Congress All From Government Best Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd May 2023

1 hour ago
 US authorities hunt alleged killer of five Texas n ..

US authorities hunt alleged killer of five Texas neighbors

11 hours ago
 Kashmir Council (EU) Chief calls for International ..

Kashmir Council (EU) Chief calls for International solidarity with oppressed la ..

11 hours ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

11 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.