UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Measles Cases Exceed 1,200 But Elimination Status Maintained

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 09:30 PM

US measles cases exceed 1,200 but elimination status maintained

Washington, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :More than 1,200 people have been sickened with measles this year, the highest number since 1992, US health authorities said Friday, though the infectious childhood disease officially remains "eliminated" after the worst-hit region contained its outbreak.

New York health officials Thursday declared the end of the state's nearly year-long epidemic, which accounted for 75 percent of cases nationwide, and occurred mostly among unvaccinated children in Orthodox Jewish communities.

Before the declaration, it had appeared that the US might lose its measles elimination status, which it has had since 2000.

The status is lost if a chain of transmission in a given outbreak is sustained for more than 12 months.

"We are very pleased that the measles outbreak has ended in New York and that measles is still considered eliminated in the United States," said Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

"But this past year's outbreak was an alarming reminder about the dangers of vaccine hesitancy and misinformation," he added.

"That is why the Trump administration will continue making it a priority to work with communities and promote vaccination as one of the easiest things you can do to keep you and your family healthy and safe." The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there had been 1,249 cases of measles between January 1 and October 4, 2019.

The US is far from alone in experiencing a surge: data from the World Health Organization for the first six months of 2019 shows the highest number of measles cases reported since 2006.

In the last year alone, Britain, Greece, Venezuela and Brazil lost their measles elimination status.

The rise comes as a growing anti-vaccine movement gains steam around the world, driven by fraudulent claims linking the MMR vaccine against measles, mumps and rubella to a risk of autism in children.

Measles is caused by a virus and can lead to serious complications including pneumonia and inflammation of the brain that can do permanent damage and be deadly, especially in small children.

Related Topics

World Trump York Lead New York Brazil United States Venezuela Greece January October 2019 Jew Family From

Recent Stories

Death toll from vaping-linked illness now at 19 in ..

5 minutes ago

Chaudhry Sarwar reminds Fazlur Rehman to march aga ..

6 minutes ago

Iraqi Shia Leader Calls for Lawmakers' Strike Unti ..

6 minutes ago

Punjab University holds dengue awareness seminar

6 minutes ago

Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar appoints new VCs ..

6 minutes ago

PLGA-2019: LHC seeks petitioners' replication to g ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.