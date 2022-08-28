UrduPoint.com

US Media Headlining Flood Devastation In Pakistan, Focusing On Relief Work

Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2022 | 09:40 PM

US media headlining flood devastation in Pakistan, focusing on relief work

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :American print and electronic media is giving wide coverage to the devastation caused by fast-flowing flood waters in Pakistan that Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman has called a "climate-induced humanitarian disaster" of "epic proportions." The media is focusing on the relief work done in difficult situations across the country by government agencies and humanitarian organizations and pointing out that the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government has appealed for international help to deal with the crisis.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan-American community is busy raising funds and the American-Pakistani Political Action Committee (APPAC), which is headed by Dr.

Ijaz Ahmad, has already collected more than half a million Dollars.

On Friday, Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, made an impassioned appeal to the Pakistani-American community to step forward and help the flood affectees in Pakistan.

To date, 66 districts in Southern Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan have been declared calamity hit, and officials said the rainfall in coming days is likely to wreak havoc in other areas.

Assad Chaudhry, an APPAC board member, said that donations are pouring in, and the money raised t would be deposited in Pakistan government's accounts devoted to flood relief.

