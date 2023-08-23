Open Menu

US Media Widely Covers 'brave' Pakistan Operations To Rescue Cable Car Passengers

Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2023 | 09:20 AM

US media widely covers 'brave' Pakistan operations to rescue cable car passengers

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Pakistan Point news - 23rd Aug, 2023 ): American print and electronic media gave wide coverage to Tuesday's daring operations carried out by Pakistani military and civilian personnel to rescue all passengers stranded in a cable car in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Battagram district.

TV Networks like CNN, ABC, NBC, and CBS carried the story with footage of the precise manner in which the rescue efforts were conducted that saved 6 students and two adults who were stuck in the cable car dangling over a deep ravine.

Some channels had their correspondent on the spot, giving eye-witness accounts of the determined way in which a tragedy was averted.

The reports also expressed admiration for those involved in rescuing the passengers, saying the operations were challenging and brave.

Meanwhile, Pakistani Americans expressed relief over the successful operation and also some satisfaction over the positive coverage Pakistan had received after years of negative reportage of the developments in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Car York Media All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 August 2023

52 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 August 2023

1 hour ago
 Mariam Almheiri: UAE stands ready to host COP28 an ..

Mariam Almheiri: UAE stands ready to host COP28 and highlight its role in enhanc ..

9 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed officially inaugurate ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed officially inaugurates Mawaheb Talent Hub

11 hours ago
 'National heroes': PM lauds teamwork for successfu ..

'National heroes': PM lauds teamwork for successful chairlift rescue operation

10 hours ago
 Bugti thanks Almighty for successful Battagram res ..

Bugti thanks Almighty for successful Battagram rescue operation

11 hours ago
Rescue, relief operation continued in Sutlej river ..

Rescue, relief operation continued in Sutlej river areas

11 hours ago
 High-level committee to be formed to address griev ..

High-level committee to be formed to address grievances of daily wager teachers: ..

11 hours ago
 Join the club: BRICS faces rift over push for new ..

Join the club: BRICS faces rift over push for new members

11 hours ago
 British chip champion Arm files to go public in US ..

British chip champion Arm files to go public in US

11 hours ago
 French grape-pickers wilt as 'heat dome' temperatu ..

French grape-pickers wilt as 'heat dome' temperatures top 40C

11 hours ago
 The Human Rights Commission Pakistan (HRCP) discus ..

The Human Rights Commission Pakistan (HRCP) discusses factors leading to child l ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous