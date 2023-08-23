US media widely covers 'brave' Pakistan operations to rescue cable car passengers

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Pakistan Point news - 23rd Aug, 2023 ): American print and electronic media gave wide coverage to Tuesday's daring operations carried out by Pakistani military and civilian personnel to rescue all passengers stranded in a cable car in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Battagram district.

TV Networks like CNN, ABC, NBC, and CBS carried the story with footage of the precise manner in which the rescue efforts were conducted that saved 6 students and two adults who were stuck in the cable car dangling over a deep ravine.

Some channels had their correspondent on the spot, giving eye-witness accounts of the determined way in which a tragedy was averted.

The reports also expressed admiration for those involved in rescuing the passengers, saying the operations were challenging and brave.

Meanwhile, Pakistani Americans expressed relief over the successful operation and also some satisfaction over the positive coverage Pakistan had received after years of negative reportage of the developments in the country.