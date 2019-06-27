US 'mercenary' pilot in Libya handed to Americans: Haftar forces

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Benghazi, Libya, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Forces loyal to Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar said Wednesday they have handed over to the US an American pilot detained last month, alleging he was a "mercenary" recruited by rival combatants.

On May 7, pro-Haftar forces said they shot down a Mirage F1 fighter jet of the internationally recognised Government of National Accord 70 kilometres (44 miles) south of the capital Tripoli.

They later released a video of the pilot who said he was from Portugal.

But their spokesman, Ahmad al-Mesmari, said on Wednesday that the pilot later admitted to being a US citizen.

"He was handed over to his country in accordance with agreements on cooperation in the fight against terrorism," Mesmari told a news conference.

The spokesman identified the pilot as Jamie Sponaugle, 31, and said he had been recruited in the United States before going to Turkey and then Misrata, 200 kilometres east of Tripoli.

Forces loyal to Haftar, who is based in eastern Libya, launched an offensive on April 4 to seize Tripoli, but they have been halted on the southern outskirts of the capital by fighters who back the GNA.

The two sides accuse each other of using foreign mercenaries and of benefitting from military support of foreign powers.