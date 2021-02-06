UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US-Mexico Matchup Set For March 24 In Olympic Qualifying

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 01:50 AM

US-Mexico matchup set for March 24 in Olympic qualifying

Miami, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Arch-rivals Mexico and the United States will meet on March 24 in the feature group stage match of North American men's football qualifying for this year's Tokyo Olympics.

The game was part of the schedule announced Friday by the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football for the under-23 tournament, set for March 18-30 at Guadalajara, Mexico.

Two finalists will book berths in the Tokyo Olympics, which like the qualifying event were postponed from last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Teams were drawn into groups in January 2020 with Mexico and the United States joining Costa Rica and Dominican Republic in Group A and Canada in Group B with Honduras, El Salvador and Haiti.

Those eligible for the USA lineup include striker Jesus Ferreira and Jonathan Lewis, who each scored twice for the US national team last Sunday in a 7-0 American rout of Trinidad and Tobago.

US coach Jason Kreis's squad will face Mexico in the final Group A round-robin fixture with group stage matches to be played March 18-25.

The top two teams in each group advance to the March 28 semi-finals, with each group winner playing the runner-up from the opposite group.

Each semi-final winner claims a spot in Tokyo as well as the March 30 tournament final.

Related Topics

USA Football Canada Tokyo Guadalajara El Salvador Trinidad And Tobago Dominican Republic United States Costa Rica Mexico Honduras Haiti January March Sunday 2020 Olympics Event From Top Coach

Recent Stories

Poland warns diplomat's expulsion from Russia coul ..

1 hour ago

Wellens escapes to take Etoile de Besseges lead

1 hour ago

No change in Pakistan's principled position on Jam ..

1 hour ago

Merkel, Macron defend EU vaccine strategy

1 hour ago

C.Africa extends state of emergency by six months

1 hour ago

Canada trade deficit narrows to Can$1.7 bln in Dec ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.