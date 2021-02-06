US-Mexico matchup set for March 24 in Olympic qualifying

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Miami, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Arch-rivals Mexico and the United States will meet on March 24 in the feature group stage match of North American men's football qualifying for this year's Tokyo Olympics.

The game was part of the schedule announced Friday by the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football for the under-23 tournament, set for March 18-30 at Guadalajara, Mexico.

Two finalists will book berths in the Tokyo Olympics, which like the qualifying event were postponed from last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Teams were drawn into groups in January 2020 with Mexico and the United States joining Costa Rica and Dominican Republic in Group A and Canada in Group B with Honduras, El Salvador and Haiti.

Those eligible for the USA lineup include striker Jesus Ferreira and Jonathan Lewis, who each scored twice for the US national team last Sunday in a 7-0 American rout of Trinidad and Tobago.

US coach Jason Kreis's squad will face Mexico in the final Group A round-robin fixture with group stage matches to be played March 18-25.

The top two teams in each group advance to the March 28 semi-finals, with each group winner playing the runner-up from the opposite group.

Each semi-final winner claims a spot in Tokyo as well as the March 30 tournament final.