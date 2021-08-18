UrduPoint.com

US Military Has Evacuated 3,200 People From Afghanistan So Far: Official

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 09:00 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :The US military has evacuated more than 3,200 people from Afghanistan so far, including 1,100 on Tuesday alone, a White House official said.

"Today, US military flights evacuated approximately 1,100 US citizens, US permanent residents, and their families on 13 flights," the official said, adding: "Now that we have established the flow, we expect those numbers to escalate.

"The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, also said that the 3,200 who had been taken out of the country so far included US personnel, and that nearly 2,000 Afghan "special immigrants" have been relocated to the United States.

