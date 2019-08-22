UrduPoint.com
US Military Probes Reported Downing Of Drone In Yemen

Thu 22nd August 2019

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :The US military said Wednesday it is investigating reports that one of its drones was destroyed by Iranian-backed Huthi rebels in Yemen, amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran.

The US Central Command said in a statement the drone was operating "in authorized airspace over Yemen," but did not confirm that it had been shot down.

"We have been clear that Iran's provocative actions and support to militants and proxies, like the Iranian-backed Huthis, pose a serious threat to stability in the region and our partners," it said.

The Huthis on Tuesday circulated images on Twitter showing a ball of fire in the night, which they said was a US drone shot down over Damar, a community southeast of Sanaa. They said they destroyed the drone with a rebel-made missile. They also posted images of pieces of an aircraft with English lettering on it.

