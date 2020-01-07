UrduPoint.com
US Military Tells Iraq It Is Preparing To 'move Out': Official Letter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 02:10 AM

US military tells Iraq it is preparing to 'move out': official letter

Baghdad, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :The US military informed its counterparts in Baghdad on Monday it was preparing for "movement out of Iraq," a day after the Iraqi parliament urged the government oust foreign troops.

The head of the US military's Task Force Iraq, Brigadier General William Seely, sent a letter to the head of Iraq's joint operations command, a copy of which was seen by AFP.

The letter said troops would "be repositioning forces over the course of the coming days and weeks to prepare for onward movement."A US defence official and an Iraqi defence official confirmed the letter was real and had been delivered.

